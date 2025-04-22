BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PBSFF.PK), a German mass media and digital company, announced the extension of Group Chief Executive Officer Bert Habets' (54) contract for another three years, until October 2028.Andreas Wiele, outgoing Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE said, 'I would like to congratulate Bert Habets on the extension of his contract. ... I am confident that Bert Habets will continue to steer the company on the right path toward sustainable and profitable growth.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX