HUTCHMED (China) Limited: HUTCHMED Completes Patient Enrollment of a Phase II Registration Study of Savolitinib in Gastric Cancer in China

HONG KONG and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited ("HUTCHMED") (Nasdaq/AIM:?HCM; HKEX:?13) today announces that it has completed enrollment of the registration phase of its Phase II trial of savolitinib in gastric cancer patients with MET amplification.

This clinical trial is a single-arm, multi-center, open-label, Phase II registration study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of savolitinib in treating gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction ("GEJ") adenocarcinoma patients with MET amplification. Primary endpoint is objective response rate ("ORR") evaluated by the Independent Review Committee ("IRC") (RECIST 1.1). Secondary endpoints include progression free survival (PFS) and incidence of various adverse events (AE), among others. A total of 64 patients have been enrolled in the study. Further details may be found at clinicaltrials.gov using identifier NCT04923932.

As reported at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting, interim results from the study showed a 45% ORR confirmed by IRC and a 50% ORR in patients with high MET gene copy number. 4-month duration of response (DOR) rate was 85.7% with median follow up time of 5.5 months. The most common grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events ("TRAE") (= 5%) were platelet count decreased, hypersensitivity, anemia, neutropenia and hepatic function abnormal. Only one patient discontinued treatment due to grade 4 liver function abnormal (TRAE) and no patient died due to TRAE.

The China's National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to savolitinib for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic gastric cancer or GEJ adenocarcinoma patients with MET amplification who have failed at least two lines of standard therapies. If positive, HUTCHMED may initiate plans to apply for marketing authorization of savolitinib for gastric cancer in China in late 2025.

About Gastric Cancer with MET Amplification

MET-driven gastric cancer has a very poor prognosis.1 It is estimated that MET amplification accounts for approximately 4-6% of gastric cancer patients.2,3 The annual incidence of MET amplification gastric cancer is estimated to be approximately 18,000 in China.4 The ongoing registration trial follows multiple Phase II studies conducted in Asia to study savolitinib in MET-driven gastric cancer patients, including VIKTORY.3 The VIKTORY study reported a 50% ORR in patients whose tumors harbored MET amplification and were treated with savolitinib monotherapy.

About Savolitinib

Savolitinib is an oral, potent, and highly selective MET tyrosine kinase inhibitor ("TKI") being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and HUTCHMED and commercialized by AstraZeneca. MET is a tyrosine kinase receptor that has an essential role in normal cell development.5 Savolitinib blocks atypical activation of the MET receptor tyrosine kinase pathway that occurs because of mutations (such as exon 14 skipping alterations or other point mutations), gene amplification or protein overexpression.

Savolitinib is approved in China and is marketed under the brand name ORPATHYS® by our partner, AstraZeneca, for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with MET exon 14 skipping alteration, representing the first selective MET inhibitor approved in China. It has been included in the National Reimbursement Drug List of China (NRDL) since March 2023.

It is currently under clinical development for multiple tumor types, including lung, kidney, and gastric cancers as a single treatment and in combination with other medicines.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM:?HCM; HKEX:?13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. Since inception it has focused on bringing drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with its first three medicines marketed in China, the first of which is also approved around the world including in the US, Europe and Japan. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

