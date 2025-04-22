WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $220 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $194 million, or $1.72 per share, last year.Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $251 million or $2.21 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $2.652 billion from $2.366 billion last year.Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $220 Mln. vs. $194 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.94 vs. $1.72 last year. -Revenue: $2.652 Bln vs. $2.366 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX