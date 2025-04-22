WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc (EFX) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $133.1 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $124.9 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $191.4 million or $1.53 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.4 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $1.442 billion from $1.389 billion last year.Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $133.1 Mln. vs. $124.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.06 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $1.442 Bln vs. $1.389 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX