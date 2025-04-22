HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Company (HAL) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $204 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $606 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $517 million or $0.60 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 6.7% to $5.417 billion from $5.804 billion last year.Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $204 Mln. vs. $606 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $5.417 Bln vs. $5.804 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX