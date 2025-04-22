WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corporation (RTX) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $1.535 billion, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $1.709 billion, or $1.28 per share, last year.Excluding items, RTX Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.991 billion or $1.47 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $20.306 billion from $19.305 billion last year.RTX Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.535 Bln. vs. $1.709 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $20.306 Bln vs. $19.305 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX