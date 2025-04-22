WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $194.4 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $248.9 million, or $1.78 per share, last year.Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $243.1 million or $1.75 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $5.866 billion from $5.783 billion last year.Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $194.4 Mln. vs. $248.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.40 vs. $1.78 last year. -Revenue: $5.866 Bln vs. $5.783 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $6.95 to $7.45Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX