WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at $30.4 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $19.7 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $214.9 million from $203.9 million last year.Iridium Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $30.4 Mln. vs. $19.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $214.9 Mln vs. $203.9 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX