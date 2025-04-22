BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).In the GreenGelteq Ltd (GELS) is up over 445% at $5.05. MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) is up over 26% at $15.40. Orchestra Biomed Holdings Inc (OBIO) is up over 18% at $3.36. Meiwu Technology Co Ltd (WNW) is up over 14% at $1.24. Calix Inc (CALX) is up over 13% at $37.82. eGain Corporation (EGAN) is up over 9% at $4.99. Nextnav Acquisition Corp (NN) is up over 8% at $11.99. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTC) is up over 8% at $1.11. Quad Graphics Inc (QUAD) is up over 6% at $5.36. Hyperscale Data Inc (GPUS) is up over 5% at $2.13.In the RedSHF Holdings Inc (SHFS) is down over 23% at $3.22. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) is down over 18% at $2.82. Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc (LIPO) is down over 18% at $1.85. Upexi Inc (UPXI) is down over 17% at $8.20. Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc (UPC) is down over 15% at $3.50. Mobile Infrastructure Corp (BEEP) is down over 15% at $3.40. Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) is down over 12% at $5.50. Fatpipe Inc (FATN) is down over 9% at $9.37. Sonim Technologies Inc (SONM) is down over 8% at $1.37. Evogene (EVGN) is down over 7% at $1.17.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX