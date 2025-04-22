Amaze Holdings, Inc.: Amaze Expands Teespring Marketplace with Premium Lifestyle Fashion from Digital Brands Group, Inc.

Amaze's First Third-Party Partner on the Teespring Marketplace Diversifies Fashion Offerings for Shoppers and Expands Digital Brand Groups' Reach

Amaze (NYSE American:AMZE) ("Amaze" or the "Company"), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced a strategic partnership with Digital Brands Group, Inc. (OTC Markets:DBGI) ("Digital Brands Group"), a publicly traded company specializing in e-commerce and fashion. An industry leader in personalized styles, Digital Brands Group becomes the first third-party partner to offer its products on the recently revamped Teespring Marketplace by Amaze.

Through this partnership, Amaze customers will soon be able to shop AVO by DSTLD, one of Digital Brands Group's fashion labels that offers knits, wovens, and jeans for multiple occasions, directly within Teespring Marketplace. This evolution broadens the Teespring Marketplace product collection and enhances the shopping experience. Amaze, with over 12.3 million unique stores launched, now gives all of those stores the ability to feature products on the Teespring Marketplace, which attracts more than 1.2 billion unique visitors. These visitors will now have access to brands that align with their interests, including AVO by DSTLD, significantly boosting brand visibility and introducing amazing new products to a massive audience.

"This partnership is a major milestone in our vision to connect fans with styles that reflect their unique taste-all in one place," said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. "Adding Digital Brands Group's premium fashion portfolio into the Teespring Marketplace is a natural and exciting evolution of our storefront."

The relaunched Teespring Marketplace redefines the online shopping experience, leveraging AI-driven curation that makes it easy to find products that match a shopper's individual style. Combined with Amaze's advanced discovery tools, built-in marketing, and global distribution network, this ecosystem enables Digital Brands Group's to maximize their audience reach and accelerate the growth of their hand-picked group of fashion brands.

"Partnering with Amaze allows us to meet our customers where they are within a vibrant digital ecosystem," said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group. "As digital shopping continues to gain wallet share, we believe this collaboration positions us for long-term success. Amaze shares a collective vision to elevate the growth of brands by offering specialized services and infrastructure that are crucial to the success of direct brands-operations, marketing, technology, and customer support."

The AVO by DSTLD products will soon be available at teespring.com .

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.

