WithSecure Oyj: WithSecure publishes restated 2024 financial information for segments

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 22 April 2025 at 13:00 EEST

WithSecure publishes restated 2024 financial information for segments

WithSecure announced in January 2025 its intention to divest the Cyber security consulting business. Closing of the transaction is expected to take place during the second quarter of 2025. In the financial reporting of 2025, the cyber security consulting business will be presented as Discontinued operations.

The planned divestment will lead to the following changes in the segment reporting:

Japan consulting, not included in the divestment scope, will move to Elements Company/Other

A product previously included in Elements Company/Other is included in the divestment scope and moves to Discontinued operations

Allocations of group function costs will be removed from the Discontinued operations

The 2024 financial figures for segments, adjusted with the above-mentioned changes, are presented to ensure comparability of financials.

Small differences between restated segments and other published financial information are possible due to estimates involved in the calculation and rounding.

Cloud Protection for Salesforce segment is not impacted by the changes. Total WithSecure Group information remains unchanged.

Elements Company (restated) mEUR 2024Q1 2024Q2 2024Q3 2024Q4 FY2024 Revenue 26.8 26.5 26.3 27.0 106.6 Elements Cloud 20.6 20.5 20.7 21.5 83.3 On-premise 5.8 5.4 5.2 5.0 21.5 Other 0.4 0.6 0.3 0.6 1.8 Gross Margin 21.2 21.0 20.9 21.6 84.7 Adjusted EBITDA 0.6 -0.9 1.6 1.5 2.9 GM-% 79 % 79 % 79 % 80 % 79 % Adj.EBITDA-% 2 % -3 % 6 % 6 % 3 % Cloud Protection for Salesforce (no changes) mEUR 2024Q1 2024Q2 2024Q3 2024Q4 FY2024 Revenue 2.0 2.2 2.4 2.8 9.4 Gross Margin 1.7 1.8 2.0 2.4 7.9 Adjusted EBITDA -0.4 -0.4 -0.1 -0.1 -1.0 GM-% 83 % 82 % 84 % 84 % 83 % Adj.EBITDA-% -22 % -17 % -3 % -2 % -10 % WithSecure Continued operations mEUR 2024Q1 2024Q2 2024Q3 2024Q4 FY2024 Revenue 28.8 28.6 28.7 29.9 116.0 Gross Margin 22.8 22.8 22.9 24.0 92.5 Adjusted EBITDA 0.2 -1.2 1.5 1.5 1.9 GM-% 79 % 80 % 80 % 80 % 80 % Adj.EBITDA-% 1 % -4 % 5 % 5 % 2 % WithSecure Discontinued operations mEUR 2024Q1 2024Q2 2024Q3 2024Q4 FY2024 Revenue 7.4 8.2 7.5 8.3 31.4 Gross Margin 2.8 3.7 3.3 3.7 13.6 Adjusted EBITDA -0.2 0.1 0.4 1.0 1.2 GM-% 38 % 45 % 45 % 45 % 43 % Adj.EBITDA-% -3 % 1 % 5 % 12 % 4 % WithSecure Group (no changes) mEUR 2024Q1 2024Q2 2024Q3 2024Q4 FY2024 Revenue 36.2 36.8 36.1 38.1 147.4 Gross Margin 25.7 26.5 26.2 27.7 106.1 Adjusted EBITDA 0.0 -1.1 1.9 2.4 3.1 GM-% 71 % 72 % 73 % 73 % 72 % Adj.EBITDA-% 0 % -3 % 5 % 6 % 2 %

