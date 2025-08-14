WithSecure Oyj: WithSecure has completed its change negotiations

WithSecure Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | 14 August 2025 at 09:00 EEST

WithSecure Corporation announced on 1 July 2025 that it will start change negotiations in Finland and local employee consultation processes in other countries to reorganize partner- and customer-facing activities, and to align the cost structure with new levels of Managed Services business. Negotiations have now been mostly completed in each applicable country.

At the start of the negotiations, it was estimated that potential redundancies could result in the reduction of approximately 60 positions globally. As a result of the negotiations, a reduction of 55 positions, of which 16 are in Finland, will take place.

The reduction of positions, combined with other cost-saving measures, will lead to approximately EUR 6.5 million in annual cost savings. The cost savings are expected to be achieved gradually, starting from the third quarter of 2025.

The changes will incur approximately EUR 2.8 million of one-off expenses that will be recognized in the third quarter of 2025. The expenses are to be realized mostly during the rest of the year 2025.

Contact information:

Laura Viita

Vice President, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com