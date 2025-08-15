WithSecure Oyj: Statement of the Board of Directors of WithSecure Corporation regarding the voluntary recommended public cash tender offer by Diana BidCo Oy

WithSecure Corporation | Tender offer | 15 August 2025 at 09:00 EEST

Statement of the Board of Directors of WithSecure Corporation regarding the voluntary recommended public cash tender offer by Diana BidCo Oy

On August 8, 2025, Diana BidCo Oy (the "Offeror") announced that it will make a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all of the issued and outstanding shares in WithSecure Corporation ("Company") that are not held by the Company or its subsidiaries (the "Tender Offer"). The Offeror is a limited liability company existing and organized under the laws of Finland that has been incorporated in connection with the proposed Tender Offer and that is currently indirectly owned by Diana Master TopCo Lux S.à r.l. (the "CVC Investor"). It is expected at the time of the contemplated closing date, that the Offeror will be indirectly owned by the CVC Investor and Risto Siilasmaa, the Company's founder, Chair of the Board of Directors and largest shareholder (together with CVC Investor, the "Consortium") in proportion to shareholdings 73% / 27% respectively.

The Board of Directors of the Company, through its members without conflicts of interest who are not Consortium members, has decided to issue the attached statement regarding the Tender Offer as required by the Finnish Securities Markets Act (746/2012, as amended).

The Board of Directors of WithSecure Corporation

Contact information:

Laura Viita

VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

Tel. +358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com

Attachments:

Statement of the Board of Directors of WithSecure Corporation

