Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, is thrilled to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, 4316747 Nova Scotia Limited o/a Happy Caps Mushroom Farms ("Happy Caps"), has officially launched its Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits with Albertsons companies, and its well-known Safeway banner, in 66 Safeway stores across the states of Oregon and Washington.

This milestone marks the first U.S. retail rollout for Happy Caps, and introduces three of its most popular grow-at-home mushroom kit varieties - Shiitake, Lion's Mane, and Oyster mushrooms -to Oregon consumers. The kits are now available in the produce sections of 66 participating Safeway locations.

"Launching in 66 Safeway locations across Oregon is a major achievement for Happy Caps," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "We're especially proud to bring our premium mushroom grow-at-home kits to a region with such a strong appreciation for fresh, organic, and sustainable food. We are confident in the potential for further expansion, especially considering that Albertsons Companies operates over 2,200 stores across the United States and we are tremendously grateful for this current partnership."

Each participating Safeway store has received:

36 Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits (12 units each of Shiitake, Lion's Mane, and Oyster)

3 branded floor displays to enhance visibility

Premium U.S.-specific packaging with "Made in the USA" and "Certified Organic" labels

Happy Caps is working in collaboration with Trailbridge Farms in Oregon to ensure local production, quality assurance, and rapid restocking. This launch builds on Happy Caps' seasonal presence in over 430 retail stores across North America and reflects growing consumer interest in fresh, functional mushrooms.

The Company continues to pursue additional U.S. and Canadian retail opportunities.

The full list of Oregon Safeway stores now carrying Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits includes:

SPRINGFIELD-Main HOOD RIVER PDX- SANDY BLVD BEND - HWY 20 PDX-WOODSTOCK PDX - NW CORNELL REDMOND - HWY 97 BEND CENTURY DR LINCOLN CITY DALLAS CLACKAMAS TIGARD NORTH BEND MCMINNVILLE-HWY 99 WASHOUGAL WEST LINN SHERWOOD SALEM-COMMERCIAL KELSO OREGON CITY BEAVERTON- TEAL FOREST GROVE ST. HELENS SALEM-Edgewater EUGENE - COBURG HERMISON TROUTDALE WALLA WALLA -Plaza KEIZER VANCOUVER- NE 63RD ALBANY VANCOUVER - 4TH PLAIN MOLALLA CORVALLIS - PHILOMATH MADRAS SEASIDE TIGARD JUNCTION CITY EUGENE - ROYAL KLAMATH FALLS SANDY HILLSBORO-NE 25TH GRESHAM-Highland COTTAGE GROVE THE DALLES STAYTON LEBANAON SILVERTON PENDELTON ROSEBURGE- STEPHENS HILLSBORO-NW 185th WOODLAND LA GRANDE VANCOUVER HWY 99 WOODBURN MCMINNVILLE-KECK MILWAUKIE-KING RD PDX - THE PEARL PDX - HAWTHORNE BAKER CITY WALLA WALLA GRANTS PASS BEND, S HWY 97 CENTRAL POINT HAZEL DELL EUGENE - ROYAL

About Happy Caps Mushroom Farm

Happy Caps is an urban gourmet mushroom farm specializing in quality 'grow your own mushroom kits'. www.HappyCaps.ca - HappyCapsUSA.com

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-Looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its respective subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Examples of such information include statements with respect to: the stated plans, goals, and benefits of the partnership with Albertsons Companies - Safeway stores in Oregon, including the products and mushroom varieties to be offered for sale, the Albertsons Companies - Safeway stores in Oregon locations which the Company's products will be available for purchase, and the timelines thereof; the stated partnership security with Trailbridge Farms, the stated benefits of the Company's Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits; the Company's continued exploration of partnerships with major retailers across North America; the quantities of product that Albertsons Companies - Safeway stores in Oregon may sell, the ability for Safeway stores to carry the allotted supply of Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits; and the Company's stated business plans and goals.

Forward-Looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the Company's ability to carry out its stated plans, goals, and benefits of the partnership with Albertsons Companies - Safeway stores in Oregon under the stated timelines; the potential that Albertsons Companies - Safeway stores in Oregon may cancel Happy Caps Mushroom Grow kits including the potential of Albertsons Companies - Safeway stores in Oregon to cancel the current purchase order of 2376 Happy Caps Home Grow Kits; the Company's ability to realize upon the stated benefits of the Company's Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits; the ability for Happy Caps to continue to be a leader in the Canadian mushroom home grow kit market; the Company's ability to continue its exploration of partnerships with major retailers across North America; and the Company's ability to carry out its stated business plans and goals.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, the Company's inability to obtain continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the Company's inability to carry out its stated plans, goals, and benefits of the partnership with Albertsons Companies - Safeway stores in Oregon under the stated timelines; the Company's inability to realize upon the stated benefits of the Company's Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits; the Company's inability to continue its exploration of partnerships with major retailers across North America; the potential that Albertsons Companies - Safeway stores in Oregon may not follow through with selling the 2376 home grow kits; and the Company's inability to carry out its stated business plans and goals.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

