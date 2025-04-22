WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NVR Inc. (NVR) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $299.58 million, or $94.83 per share. This compares with $394.27 million, or $116.41 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $106.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $2.350 billion from $2.286 billion last year.NVR Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $299.58 Mln. vs. $394.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $94.83 vs. $116.41 last year. -Revenue: $2.350 Bln vs. $2.286 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX