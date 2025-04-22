Anzeige
WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Tradegate
22.04.25
13:16 Uhr
0,248 Euro
+0,010
+4,29 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
22.04.2025 16:00 Uhr
Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

STEPHEN NICOL

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

Identification code

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

(i) Purchase of partnership shares under the Wood Share Incentive Plan; and

(ii) Acquisition of matching shares under the Wood Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

£0.21805

688

MATCHING SHARES

£NIL

344

d)

Aggregated information

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

MATCHING SHARES

Aggregated Volume:

688

344

Aggregated Price:

£0.21805

£NIL

Aggregated Total:

£150.0184

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-04-17

f)

Place of the transaction

PARTNERSHIP SHARES:

XLON

MATCHING SHARES:

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

For further information, please contact:

John Wood Group PLC www.woodplc.com

John Habgood, Company Secretary +44 (0)7779 974 169

22 April 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
