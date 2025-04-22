WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), Tuesday announced new plans along with Metro with a guarantee of same price of talk, text and data for five years.The company will introduce Experience More plan with all the benefits of Go5G Plus with additional hotspot data plus T-Satellite with Starlink included through end of year, all at $5 less per line.Meanwhile, the Experience Beyond plan comes with all the benefits of Go5G Next in addition to more data and T-Satellite included, providing over $200 in added value for each line, every month.Moreover, Metro is introducing four new plans - Metro Starter, Metro Starter Plus, Metro Flex Unlimited and Metro Flex Unlimited Plus. It is lowering prices across its most popular plans, including a 20 percent drop for families of four on Metro Flex Unlimited Plus.Metro is also relaunching its classic $40 PERIOD deal with Metro Starter Plus. New customers who bring their number to Metro can get a free 5G phone and a plan for just $40 a month, the company stated.Starting April 23, the company said that the plans aim to offer a peace of mind to its customers knowing that the prices will remain the same for the next five years.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX