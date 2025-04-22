Magnasense AB: Magnasense AB Develops Innovative Saliva Test for Gum Disease Detection

Rights Issue to Support Development of Groundbreaking Diagnostic Tool

Magnasense AB, a company specializing in rapid diagnostics, is in the process of developing a non-invasive saliva-based test designed to detect periodontitis, a common and often underdiagnosed gum disease affecting millions worldwide. The test aims to offer a more accessible and accurate way to detect gum disease in its early stages, but further development and clinical validation are needed.

To support the advancement of this promising diagnostic tool, Magnasense AB is launching a rights issue, inviting investors to help fund the stages of product development, regulatory approval, and preparation for market launch.

A Growing Need for Early Gum Disease Detection

Gum disease is a leading cause of tooth loss and has been associated with a range of systemic health conditions, including diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, and cardiovascular disease. However, a significant portion of the population, estimated to be 40-50%, does not regularly visit the dentist, often due to cost, lack of awareness, or fear of invasive procedures. This results in late-stage detection when the disease has already caused significant damage, and the individual's overall health could already be compromised.

Magnasense AB's saliva test aims to address this issue by offering a simple, non-invasive, and convenient tool to assess gum health. General practitioners (GPs) could play a key role in encouraging patients to visit dentists once they understand the potential connection between gum disease and systemic health risks. The availability of an easy saliva test could motivate individuals to seek dental care, leading to earlier detection and preventive treatment. This, in turn, could increase patient flow to dental clinics and provide an opportunity for dentists to offer additional care, including treatment for gum disease and its related health impacts.

Biomarkers Identified for Gum Disease Detection

Magnasense's scientific advisors Prof. Iain Chapple and Associate Professor Melissa Grant from the University of Birmingham, have conducted a study (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jcpe.13630) and identified a set of biomarkers in saliva that are strongly correlated with different stages of periodontitis. These biomarkers, combined with age, were shown to provide an extremely accurate method for identifying gum disease in its early stages. The biomarkers can detect changes in the biochemical environment of the mouth, providing a non-invasive way to diagnose the disease.

The research conducted to date has demonstrated outstanding diagnostic ability, with an AUC (Area Under the Curve) value of 0.97 for detecting periodontitis. This high AUC value suggests the test's ability to correctly identify individuals with gum disease and distinguish them from healthy individuals with near-perfect accuracy across all stages of the disease.

The Market Opportunity

With over 50% of adults affected by some form of gum disease, the demand for simple, non-invasive diagnostic tools is significant. Additionally, the American Dental Association (ADA) has recognized the value of saliva-based testing for periodontitis, adding a specific code for saliva testing to facilitate its integration into dental practices across the U.S.

Key benefits of Magnasense AB's technology include:

? Early Detection & Prevention - Helping prevent severe gum disease and its associated health risks.

? Non-Invasive & Convenient - A saliva-based test that could replace current painful and invasive procedures.

? Increased Patient Flow for Dentists - As GPs motivate patients to get tested, dental visits could rise, providing opportunities for dentists to offer more care.

? Scalable Potential - With successful development, the test could be used in dental clinics, pharmacies, and even for at-home use.

CEO Marco Witteveen: "An Exciting Opportunity for Investors"

"This is a very exciting time for Magnasense AB. We have the opportunity to revolutionize the way gum disease is detected, but we need additional investment to move forward with product development and bring this technology to market," said Marco Witteveen, CEO of Magnasense AB. "With this rights issue, we're inviting investors to join us on the ground floor of what we believe could be a game-changing diagnostic tool in a significant and growing healthcare market."

Support the Future of Oral Health Diagnostics

Magnasense AB is seeking investment to fund the stages of product development, including clinical validation, regulatory approval, and the preparation for commercialization. This rights issue offers investors the chance to be involved in the early development of a promising new tool in oral health diagnostics.

For additional information, please contact:

Marco Witteveen, CEO, Magnasense AB

Email: ir@magnasense.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | adviser@eminova.se

About Magnasense AB

Magnasense is a Swedish diagnostics company founded in 2019 to offer tests to monitor and optimize the dosage of biological drugs via its unique patented technology platform. In June 2020, Magnasense was listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's ambition is, in addition to bringing innovative diagnostic technology to the market, to make diagnostics more accessible, easier to use and to provide accurate and easily transferable results. For more information, see Magnasense's website www.magnasense.com.