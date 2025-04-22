DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 22-Apr-2025 / 16:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 22 April 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 22 April 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 205,555 Highest price paid per share: 101.80p Lowest price paid per share: 99.90p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 101.0287p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 314,992,358 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (314,992,358) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 101.0287p 205,555

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 793 101.80 08:10:20 00333168657TRLO1 XLON 818 99.90 08:28:56 00333178552TRLO1 XLON 195 99.90 08:28:56 00333178553TRLO1 XLON 239 101.20 08:31:50 00333180653TRLO1 XLON 224 101.20 08:31:50 00333180654TRLO1 XLON 247 101.20 08:31:50 00333180655TRLO1 XLON 794 100.60 08:31:55 00333180711TRLO1 XLON 115 100.00 09:00:55 00333199819TRLO1 XLON 4000 100.80 09:07:50 00333205644TRLO1 XLON 1037 100.80 09:07:50 00333205645TRLO1 XLON 791 100.40 09:07:50 00333205646TRLO1 XLON 787 100.00 09:08:40 00333206191TRLO1 XLON 524 100.40 09:10:53 00333207886TRLO1 XLON 247 100.40 09:11:10 00333208102TRLO1 XLON 524 100.40 09:11:10 00333208103TRLO1 XLON 790 100.20 09:14:57 00333211036TRLO1 XLON 808 100.20 09:19:52 00333214828TRLO1 XLON 608 100.20 09:19:55 00333214869TRLO1 XLON 50000 100.60 09:20:13 00333215129TRLO1 XLON 757 101.20 09:22:48 00333217126TRLO1 XLON 775 100.80 09:29:47 00333222577TRLO1 XLON 769 100.60 09:29:48 00333222585TRLO1 XLON 400 100.60 09:49:33 00333239161TRLO1 XLON 349 100.60 09:49:33 00333239162TRLO1 XLON 3 101.40 10:16:06 00333262974TRLO1 XLON 799 101.40 10:16:06 00333262975TRLO1 XLON 812 101.20 10:45:09 00333288984TRLO1 XLON 445 101.20 10:53:09 00333295345TRLO1 XLON 421 101.40 10:56:28 00333298400TRLO1 XLON 354 101.40 10:56:28 00333298401TRLO1 XLON 750 101.20 10:57:53 00333299375TRLO1 XLON 777 101.00 11:13:10 00333300247TRLO1 XLON 1035 100.60 11:18:28 00333300560TRLO1 XLON 206 101.40 11:25:51 00333300902TRLO1 XLON 769 101.00 11:37:49 00333301383TRLO1 XLON 741 101.00 11:50:49 00333301792TRLO1 XLON 400 100.80 12:07:23 00333302128TRLO1 XLON 380 100.80 12:07:23 00333302129TRLO1 XLON 807 100.60 12:21:12 00333302545TRLO1 XLON 2965 100.60 12:21:12 00333302543TRLO1 XLON 4000 100.60 12:21:12 00333302544TRLO1 XLON 1515 100.60 12:21:12 00333302546TRLO1 XLON 749 100.60 12:30:45 00333302855TRLO1 XLON 2485 100.60 12:30:45 00333302856TRLO1 XLON 6674 100.60 12:30:45 00333302857TRLO1 XLON 1693 100.60 12:30:46 00333302858TRLO1 XLON 62 101.40 12:48:05 00333303528TRLO1 XLON 58 101.20 12:50:21 00333303583TRLO1 XLON 728 101.20 12:50:21 00333303584TRLO1 XLON 33 101.00 12:57:01 00333303747TRLO1 XLON 1491 101.20 13:26:59 00333304534TRLO1 XLON 1520 101.20 13:26:59 00333304535TRLO1 XLON 1543 101.40 13:42:01 00333304991TRLO1 XLON 1658 101.40 13:42:01 00333304992TRLO1 XLON 264 101.40 13:42:01 00333304993TRLO1 XLON 310 101.40 13:42:01 00333304994TRLO1 XLON 295 101.40 13:42:01 00333304995TRLO1 XLON 1417 101.00 13:42:05 00333305002TRLO1 XLON 813 101.20 13:46:32 00333305125TRLO1 XLON 800 101.20 13:48:56 00333305285TRLO1 XLON 1788 101.20 13:48:56 00333305286TRLO1 XLON 271 101.20 13:48:56 00333305287TRLO1 XLON 267 101.20 13:48:56 00333305288TRLO1 XLON 275 101.20 13:48:56 00333305289TRLO1 XLON 800 101.20 13:48:56 00333305290TRLO1 XLON 288 101.20 13:48:56 00333305291TRLO1 XLON 294 101.20 13:48:56 00333305292TRLO1 XLON 316 101.20 13:48:56 00333305293TRLO1 XLON 277 101.20 13:48:56 00333305294TRLO1 XLON 282 101.20 13:48:56 00333305295TRLO1 XLON

