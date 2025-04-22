Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.04.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
22.04.25
15:29 Uhr
1,150 Euro
-0,010
-0,86 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
22.04.2025 18:33 Uhr
160 Leser
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Apr-2025 / 16:57 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
22 April 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               22 April 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      205,555 
Highest price paid per share:         101.80p 
Lowest price paid per share:          99.90p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 101.0287p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 314,992,358 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (314,992,358) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      101.0287p                    205,555

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
793              101.80          08:10:20         00333168657TRLO1     XLON 
818              99.90           08:28:56         00333178552TRLO1     XLON 
195              99.90           08:28:56         00333178553TRLO1     XLON 
239              101.20          08:31:50         00333180653TRLO1     XLON 
224              101.20          08:31:50         00333180654TRLO1     XLON 
247              101.20          08:31:50         00333180655TRLO1     XLON 
794              100.60          08:31:55         00333180711TRLO1     XLON 
115              100.00          09:00:55         00333199819TRLO1     XLON 
4000              100.80          09:07:50         00333205644TRLO1     XLON 
1037              100.80          09:07:50         00333205645TRLO1     XLON 
791              100.40          09:07:50         00333205646TRLO1     XLON 
787              100.00          09:08:40         00333206191TRLO1     XLON 
524              100.40          09:10:53         00333207886TRLO1     XLON 
247              100.40          09:11:10         00333208102TRLO1     XLON 
524              100.40          09:11:10         00333208103TRLO1     XLON 
790              100.20          09:14:57         00333211036TRLO1     XLON 
808              100.20          09:19:52         00333214828TRLO1     XLON 
608              100.20          09:19:55         00333214869TRLO1     XLON 
50000             100.60          09:20:13         00333215129TRLO1     XLON 
757              101.20          09:22:48         00333217126TRLO1     XLON 
775              100.80          09:29:47         00333222577TRLO1     XLON 
769              100.60          09:29:48         00333222585TRLO1     XLON 
400              100.60          09:49:33         00333239161TRLO1     XLON 
349              100.60          09:49:33         00333239162TRLO1     XLON 
3               101.40          10:16:06         00333262974TRLO1     XLON 
799              101.40          10:16:06         00333262975TRLO1     XLON 
812              101.20          10:45:09         00333288984TRLO1     XLON 
445              101.20          10:53:09         00333295345TRLO1     XLON 
421              101.40          10:56:28         00333298400TRLO1     XLON 
354              101.40          10:56:28         00333298401TRLO1     XLON 
750              101.20          10:57:53         00333299375TRLO1     XLON 
777              101.00          11:13:10         00333300247TRLO1     XLON 
1035              100.60          11:18:28         00333300560TRLO1     XLON 
206              101.40          11:25:51         00333300902TRLO1     XLON 
769              101.00          11:37:49         00333301383TRLO1     XLON 
741              101.00          11:50:49         00333301792TRLO1     XLON 
400              100.80          12:07:23         00333302128TRLO1     XLON 
380              100.80          12:07:23         00333302129TRLO1     XLON 
807              100.60          12:21:12         00333302545TRLO1     XLON 
2965              100.60          12:21:12         00333302543TRLO1     XLON 
4000              100.60          12:21:12         00333302544TRLO1     XLON 
1515              100.60          12:21:12         00333302546TRLO1     XLON 
749              100.60          12:30:45         00333302855TRLO1     XLON 
2485              100.60          12:30:45         00333302856TRLO1     XLON 
6674              100.60          12:30:45         00333302857TRLO1     XLON 
1693              100.60          12:30:46         00333302858TRLO1     XLON 
62               101.40          12:48:05         00333303528TRLO1     XLON 
58               101.20          12:50:21         00333303583TRLO1     XLON 
728              101.20          12:50:21         00333303584TRLO1     XLON 
33               101.00          12:57:01         00333303747TRLO1     XLON 
1491              101.20          13:26:59         00333304534TRLO1     XLON 
1520              101.20          13:26:59         00333304535TRLO1     XLON 
1543              101.40          13:42:01         00333304991TRLO1     XLON 
1658              101.40          13:42:01         00333304992TRLO1     XLON 
264              101.40          13:42:01         00333304993TRLO1     XLON 
310              101.40          13:42:01         00333304994TRLO1     XLON 
295              101.40          13:42:01         00333304995TRLO1     XLON 
1417              101.00          13:42:05         00333305002TRLO1     XLON 
813              101.20          13:46:32         00333305125TRLO1     XLON 
800              101.20          13:48:56         00333305285TRLO1     XLON 
1788              101.20          13:48:56         00333305286TRLO1     XLON 
271              101.20          13:48:56         00333305287TRLO1     XLON 
267              101.20          13:48:56         00333305288TRLO1     XLON 
275              101.20          13:48:56         00333305289TRLO1     XLON 
800              101.20          13:48:56         00333305290TRLO1     XLON 
288              101.20          13:48:56         00333305291TRLO1     XLON 
294              101.20          13:48:56         00333305292TRLO1     XLON 
316              101.20          13:48:56         00333305293TRLO1     XLON 
277              101.20          13:48:56         00333305294TRLO1     XLON 
282              101.20          13:48:56         00333305295TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2025 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
