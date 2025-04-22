New To The Street: NewsOut Launches Weekly Video Press Release Coverage on Tesla, Amazon, Apple, NVIDIA, and Microsoft

NewsOut, the next-generation video-first public relations platform, announced today that it will begin weekly coverage of five of the most influential companies in the global economy: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Each company will be featured through curated, anchor-led video news segments distributed across the New to The Street digital broadcast network, including YouTube, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook.

The initiative reflects NewsOut's mission to modernize corporate storytelling by combining professional-grade video journalism with guaranteed reach to investors, business leaders, and consumers alike. Leveraging its recent 10-year broadcast and distribution agreement with New to The Street-one of the longest-running financial media brands on Bloomberg and Fox Business-NewsOut ensures these segments are not only seen, but trusted.

"We are thrilled to elevate the conversation around today's most transformative companies," said Shota Bagaturia, CEO of NewsOut. "Tesla, Amazon, Apple, NVIDIA, and Microsoft are shaping the future of innovation, and our goal is to make their key milestones, product developments, and earnings news more engaging and accessible through premium, short-form video content."

Each NewsOut segment will be produced by veteran financial reporters and released weekly, timed around relevant market activity, product launches, earnings reports, or major announcements. Segments will include:

Professionally narrated video summaries

On-screen data visualization and graphics

Embedded QR codes for investor resources

Cross-platform distribution and amplification across New to The Street's 2.4 million+ YouTube subscriber base and social media following exceeding 500,000

By integrating financial intelligence with newsroom-quality storytelling, NewsOut continues to redefine how top-tier companies engage with modern audiences in the attention economy.

About NewsOut

NewsOut is the world's first dedicated video press release platform, transforming traditional PR into visual storytelling built for today's fast-paced, content-driven digital world. Each NewsOut release is produced by experienced media professionals and distributed across premium channels, including broadcast partnerships, social media, and targeted investor platforms. For more information, visit www.youtube.com/@NewtotheStreetTV

About New to The Street

For over 16 years, New to The Street has been a leader in business media, producing long-form CEO interviews, in-depth company spotlights, and sponsored programming aired weekly on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television. With a digital presence that includes one of the fastest-growing YouTube channels in financial media (2.4M+ subscribers), the platform is trusted by investors, innovators, and entrepreneurs worldwide. Learn more at www.NewToTheStreet.com.

