WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for SAP AG (SAP):Earnings: EUR1.80 billion in Q1 vs. -EUR0.82 billion in the same period last year. EPS: EUR1.52 in Q1 vs. -EUR0.71 in the same period last year. Excluding items, SAP AG reported adjusted earnings of EUR1.68 billion or EUR1.44 per share for the period.Revenue: EUR9.013 billion in Q1 vs. EUR8.041 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX