SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $698.4 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $544.9 million, or $1.51 per share, last year.Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $661.5 million or $1.81 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 19.2% to $2.253 billion from $1.890 billion last year.Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $698.4 Mln. vs. $544.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.92 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $2.253 Bln vs. $1.890 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX