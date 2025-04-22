WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $203.8 million, or $2.26 per share. This compares with $146.9 million, or $1.63 per share, last year.Excluding items, Packaging Corporation of America reported adjusted earnings of $208.2 million or $2.31 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $2.141 billion from $1.979 billion last year.Packaging Corporation of America earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $203.8 Mln. vs. $146.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.26 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue: $2.141 Bln vs. $1.979 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX