Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Lipari Mining Ltd. (Cboe CA: LML) (formerly Golden Share Resources Corporation) ("Lipari" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its shares are now listed for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "0Y90", effective April 23, 2025.

With this listing, Lipari's shares are now cross-listed on Cboe Canada and the FSE, one of the largest and most liquid stock exchanges in the world. The Company anticipates that the Frankfurt listing will increase trading liquidity, provide broader access to investors, and enhance international exposure.

Ken Johnson, President and CEO of Lipari commented: "We are excited to broaden Lipari's presence in global financial markets through our Frankfurt listing. This strategic milestone enhances our visibility with European investors and aligns with our broader strategy to grow our presence in the international diamond industry. With our producing asset in Brazil and highly prospective Tchitengo project in Angola, we look forward to engaging a wider investor base as we continue unlocking value across our portfolio."

About The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is one of the world's largest securities trading venues and the third-oldest stock exchange globally. The FSE is home to over 1,000 international companies, offering unparalleled access to both retail and institutional investors. The FSE provides high liquidity and a well-regulated trading environment, making it a preferred listing destination for global resource companies seeking European capital.

About Lipari Mining Ltd.

Lipari Mining is South America's leading diamond producer, with a track record of successful operations at the Braúna diamond mine in Brazil, which has produced over 1.2 million carats to date. Lipari is now applying its expertise to advance the highly prospective Tchitengo Diamond Project in Angola, marking the next phase of growth for the Company.

The Company is committed to environmentally responsible mining practices. Lipari's Braúna mine is the only diamond mine in the world that recycles nearly 100% of the water used in ore processing. Lipari's shares are listed for trading on the CBOE Canada exchange and trade under the symbol "LML", and on the Frankfurt exchange under the symbol "0Y90".

Forward-Looking Statements

