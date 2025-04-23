Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Lodestar Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTCQB: SVTNF) ("Lodestar" or the "Company"), announces that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Silver One Resources Inc. ("Silver One") whereby the Company and Silver One have agreed to a complete settlement of the $1,250,000 indebtedness (the "Indebtedness") owed by the Company to Silver One under a share purchase agreement dated November 19, 2020, as amended, and certain promissory notes dated March 2, 2021.

In consideration of Silver One's release of the Indebtedness, the Company has agreed to pay $50,000 to Silver One and issue 3,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") to Silver One at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share. Following the cash payment and Share issuance to Silver One, the Company will no longer be indebted to Silver One. Further, the settlement allows both companies to move forward.

The Shares will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months from the date of issue. The transaction is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Lodestar Metals Corp.

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company. The Company's 100% owned flagship Peny Property comprises 47 mineral claims totaling 11,191 hectares in the Snow Lake District, Manitoba, with access to tier-1 existing infrastructure. The Lodestar business plan calls for a dynamic combination of developing its existing properties, acquisitions, and partnerships to achieve growth. For more information, visit https://lodestarbatterymetals.ca.

