PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Danone S.A. (DANOY.PK), a food and beverage company, reported that its total sales for the first quarter of 2025 increased 0.8% to 6.844 billion euros from 6.789 billion euros last year, with a negative impact from scope (-3.0%), resulting predominantly from the sale of Horizon Organic and Wallaby completed in April 2024.Reported sales were also negatively impacted by forex (-0.8%), reflecting the depreciation of several currencies against the euro, notably the Mexican Peso, the Brazilian Real, the Argentine Peso and the Turkish Lira, while hyperinflation contributed positively to reported sales (+0.8%).Quarterly sales rose 4.3% on a like-for-like basis, driven by a 1.9% increase in volume/mix and a 2.4% rise in price.In the first-quarter of 2025, Europe like-for-like sales were up 2.0%, driven by volume/mix at +1.9%, while price was flat.In North America, quarterly like-for-like sales were up 3.7%, with volume/mix at +0.9% and price at +2.8%.In China, North Asia & Oceania, like-for-like sales were up 9.9%, with strong volume/mix at +10.4% and price at -0.5%.In Latin America, like-for-like sales were up 9.0%, with volume/mix at -2.1% and price at +11.1%.In the Rest of the World, like-for-like sales increased by 3.3%, with volume/mix at -1.0% and price at +4.3%.For 2025, guidance is confirmed and aligns with mid-term ambitions. like-for-like sales growth is expected to be between 3% and 5%, with recurring operating income growing faster than sales.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX