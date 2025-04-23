Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore Announces Presentations at the 2025 American Thoracic Society International Conference

Vicore Pharma Holding (STO:VICO)

Stockholm, April 23, 2025 - Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO: VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced that the Company will present multiple oral presentations and posters at the 2025 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, taking place in San Francisco, California from May 16 - May 21, 2025.

These posters and presentations will highlight new translational data demonstrating buloxibutid's unique upstream mechanism of action for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a further analysis of buloxibutid's Phase 2a data in IPF patients reflecting disease-modifying potential, and the patient-centric approaches that Vicore has taken in both the ongoing Phase 2b ASPIRE study in IPF patients and in digital health innovation.

Oral Presentations

A Digital Psychological Therapy Improves Health-related Quality of Life in Pulmonary Fibrosis Patients Using Antifibrotic Treatment

Mini Symposium A14: Advances in the Diagnosis and Management of ILD

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Presentation Time: 10:03 AM PT

Location: Room 25, Hall E (North Building, Exhibition Level), Moscone Center

The AIR Phase 2 Trial of the Angiotensin II Type 2 Receptor Agonist, Buloxibutid, in Individuals With Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: A Responder Analysis

Mini Symposium D98: Tracing the Scar in Interstitial Lung Diseases

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Presentation Time: 12:24 PM PT

Location: Room 3006/3008 (West Building, Level 3), Moscone Center

Poster Presentations

ASPIRE Trial in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: A Patient Experience-focused Phase 2b Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Multicenter Trial of the Novel Angiotensin II Type 2 Receptor Agonist Buloxibutid

Thematic Poster Session A74: Fibrotic Lung Disease Revisited

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Presentation Time: 11:30 AM PT

Location: Area G, Hall F (North Building, Exhibition Level), Moscone Center

Buloxibutid Potently Inhibits Fibrosis Biomarkers in the Scar-in-a-Jar Primary Human Lung Fibroblast Assay

Thematic Poster Session B75: Targeting Cellular Senescence, Immune Dysregulation, and Metabolism in Lung Injury and Fibrosis

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Presentation Time: 11:30 AM PT

Location: Area L, Hall F (North Building, Exhibition Level), Moscone Center

Following the presentations, each poster will be available on the Publications page of Vicore's website at https://vicorepharma.com/atrags/posters/

In addition, Vicore will present at the Innovation Hub on Sunday, May 18 at 1:35 PM PT and will have a company poster showcased at the ATS 2025 Respiratory Innovation Summit, a meeting attracting representatives from pharma business development, venture capital, government, academia, and clinical medicine, on May 16 and 17, 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Megan Richards, VP of IR, Communications, and Portfolio Strategy, tel: +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ)

Vicore Pharma Holding AB is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid (C21), is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 (AT2) receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

The company is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange (VICO). www.vicorepharma.com

About the Phase 2b ASPIRE Trial

ASPIRE is an ongoing global 52-week Phase 2b, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group clinical trial designed to assess the efficacy and safety of buloxibutid in IPF patients who are either not currently on treatment or receiving background nintedanib standard of care. Participants are randomized to receive one of two doses of buloxibutid (100 mg or 50 mg taken orally twice daily) or placebo. The primary endpoint is change from baseline in forced vital capacity (FVC), the registrational endpoint for IPF. Secondary endpoints include safety, tolerability, and the proportion of patients with disease progression over the trial period. The trial will enroll 270 patients from over 90 sites across 14 countries, including the United States.

Attachments

Vicore Announces Presentations at the 2025 American Thoracic Society International Conference

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire