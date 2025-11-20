Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.11.2025
WKN: A14W4W | ISIN: SE0007577895 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Y4
20.11.2025 08:26 Uhr
Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore to Present at the DNB Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Conference

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) (STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced participation in the DNB Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Conference:

  • Location:?Oslo, Norway

  • Format:?Presentation and 1×1 meetings

  • Presentation Date and Time:?Tuesday, November 25 at 3:35 PM CET

  • Participant: Hans Jeppsson, CFO

The company's management team will also be available for meetings at the conference.

For more information, please contact:
Megan Richards, VP of IR, Communications, and Portfolio Strategy, tel: +1 978 269-4372,?megan.richards@vicorepharma.com
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65,?hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma?
Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

The company is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange (VICO). www.vicorepharma.com

Attachments
Vicore to present at the DNB Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Conference

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/vicore-to-present-at-the-dnb-carnegie-nordic-healthcare-conference-1105070

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
