Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore Pharma Elevates Leadership Team Ahead of Key Clinical and Corporate Milestones

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced the promotion of three internal leaders, strengthening its executive team across clinical development, manufacturing, and business development as the company enters a pivotal stage of growth.

Vicore has promoted Bernt van den Blink, MD, PhD, to Chief Medical Officer, succeeding Bertil Lindmark, MD, PhD, who-after a long and successful career in drug development-will transition to Senior Advisor, supporting Vicore through key upcoming milestones. Vicore has also promoted Helen Barker to Chief Technology Officer and Jimmie Hofman to Chief Business Officer.

"These promotions reflect the depth of talent we have built at Vicore and position us to advance buloxibutid, scale our operations, and build the partnerships that will define our next chapter. Bernt, Helen, and Jimmie have each demonstrated exceptional leadership, and I am confident in their ability to deliver on the milestones ahead," said Ahmed Mousa, Chief Executive Officer of Vicore. "I want to thank Bertil for his significant contributions as Chief Medical Officer. After a distinguished career in respiratory drug development, he will transition to Senior Advisor, and we are pleased to continue to benefit from his expertise and guidance."

Bernt van den Blink, MD, PhD - Chief Medical Officer

A board-certified pulmonologist with a PhD in translational immunology, Dr. van den Blink has more than 25 years of clinical, academic and biopharmaceutical experience in interstitial lung diseases, including IPF. Since joining Vicore as Vice President of Clinical Development, Dr. van den Blink has been a key driver of the ongoing Phase 2b ASPIRE trial. Prior to joining Vicore, he held clinical leadership roles at Kinevant, Promedior, and Galapagos. As Chief Medical Officer, he will lead the clinical development of buloxibutid and accelerate Vicore's next-generation AT2 receptor agonist pipeline.

Helen Barker - Chief Technology Officer

A pharmaceutical scientist and business leader with more than 25 years of experience, Ms. Barker joined Vicore in 2024 as Vice President and Head of CMC, where she has driven development execution and built the manufacturing infrastructure to support a potential commercial launch. Her prior experience includes research and CMC roles at Pfizer, Ziarco, and the University of Oxford. As Chief Technology Officer, she will lead CMC and manufacturing strategy to support clinical supply, regulatory filings, and commercial readiness.

Jimmie Hofman - Chief Business Officer

An experienced business development executive with deep expertise in corporate strategy and deal-making, Mr. Hofman joined Vicore in 2024 as Vice President of Business Development. At Pieris Pharmaceuticals, he played an instrumental role in securing over $400 million in upfront, milestone, and co-development investment and over $6 billion in milestone potential across partnerships with leading biopharmaceutical companies including Genentech, AstraZeneca, Servier, and Seagen. As Chief Business Officer, he will lead business development and drive partnering strategy as the company advances toward key corporate milestones.

For more information, please contact:

Megan Richards, VP of IR and Comms, +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma

Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF. Vicore is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange with the ticker VICO. www.vicorepharma.com

