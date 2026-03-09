Anzeige
Der 9,5 Mio. € Kupferfehler des Marktes - Und solche Fehler korrigieren sich schnell
WKN: A14W4W | ISIN: SE0007577895 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Y4
Frankfurt
09.03.26 | 08:21
0,834 Euro
-5,87 % -0,052
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
09.03.2026 08:26 Uhr
107 Leser
Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • DNB Carnegie Healthcare Conference
    Location: Stockholm, Sweden
    Format: Presentation and 1×1 meetings
    Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, March 12 at 9:10 AM CET
    Participant: Mikael Nygård, COO

  • 10th Annual Nordic-American Healthcare Conference
    Location: New York, USA
    Format: Presentation and 1×1 meetings
    Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, March 25 at 2:00 PM EST
    Participant: Megan Richards, VP of IR and Comms

For more information, please contact:
Megan Richards, VP of IR and Comms, +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma
Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

Vicore is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange with the ticker VICO. www.vicorepharma.com

Attachments
Vicore Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/vicore-pharma-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-1145047

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
