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WKN: A14W4W | ISIN: SE0007577895 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Y4
Tradegate
29.05.26 | 15:59
1,076 Euro
-0,19 % -0,002
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0561,10409:00
1,0681,08801.06.
ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2026 08:38 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore Pharma to Host Webcast to Discuss Buloxibutid and the Evolving IPF Treatment Landscape

STOCKHOLM, SE AND CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 (AT2) receptor agonists, today announced that the company will host a webcast on Monday, June 8th, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast will feature Dr. Phil Molyneaux, a leading expert in interstitial lung disease. In addition to his role as an investigator in the Phase 2b ASPIRE trial of buloxibutid in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), Dr. Molyneaux is a professor of Interstitial Lung Disease at Imperial College London and a physician at the Royal Brompton Hospital, where he leads clinical research in pulmonary fibrosis.

Dr. Molyneaux and Vicore management will discuss the emerging IPF landscape and provide additional details on the development of buloxibutid, including a status update on the ongoing 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial and recent presentations at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) conference.

Webcast Information
Interested parties can register for the event and access the live webcast here: Registration
The webcast replay will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company website.

For more information, please contact:
Megan Richards, VP of IR and Comms, +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma
Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is an oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

Vicore Pharma is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange with the ticker VICO. www.vicorepharma.com

Attachments
Vicore Pharma to Host Webcast to Discuss Buloxibutid and the Evolving IPF Treatment Landscape

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/vicore-pharma-to-host-webcast-to-discuss-buloxibutid-and-the-evolving-ipf-treatment-l-1172711

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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