Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore Pharma Pursues US Dual Listing, Files Registration Statement with the SEC

Proposed dual listing expected to broaden access to US investors as buloxibutid advances toward its Phase 2b readout in IPF, with no concurrent financing or share offering planned

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN AND CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:VICO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 (AT2) receptor agonists, today announced that it has filed a Registration Statement on Form 20-F (Registration Statement) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with registration of Vicore Pharma as a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Vicore Pharma has also submitted a listing application to The Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States (Nasdaq US).

The proposed dual listing would allow Vicore Pharma's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) to trade on Nasdaq US while the company's ordinary shares continue to trade on Nasdaq Stockholm. No financing or issue of new shares is planned concurrent with this dual listing.

"We believe this is the right moment to pursue a public listing in the United States," said Ahmed Mousa, CEO of Vicore Pharma. "With enrollment in the Phase 2b ASPIRE study complete and an expected mid-2027 readout approaching, we are entering the most consequential chapter in the company's history, and our ambition extends beyond IPF. We believe buloxibutid has the potential to address a range of pulmonary and fibrotic diseases. Continuing to build our US presence positions us to pursue that vision at scale. Given our strong cash position, there is no need for a financing concurrent with this US listing."

The Registration Statement is part of Vicore Pharma's proposed listing of ADRs on Nasdaq US. Any such listing can only occur if the Registration Statement becomes effective, which is subject to SEC review, and if Nasdaq US approves Vicore Pharma's listing application. The Registration Statement has been filed on a non-confidential basis and is publicly available via the SEC's EDGAR system at www.sec.gov.

For further information, please contact:

Megan Richards, VP of IR & Comms, +1 978 269 4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma

Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is an oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

Vicore Pharma is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange with the ticker VICO. www.vicorepharma.com

The filing of the Registration Statement does not constitute an offering of securities, and Vicore Pharma will receive no proceeds from the listing of its ADRs on Nasdaq US. This press release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful unless registered and/or qualified under applicable securities laws. The ADRs have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Act), and no public offering of securities shall be made in the United States except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Act.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements concerning Vicore Pharma Holding AB (Vicore Pharma) and its plans to pursue a listing on the US Nasdaq Stock Market. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, (i) whether the Registration Statement will become effective, (ii) whether a market will develop for Vicore Pharma's ADRs, (iii) whether, if Vicore Pharma's ADRs are traded in the United States, they will become eligible to be listed on the US Nasdaq Stock Market, and the timing of any such listing, and (iv) those risks discussed in Vicore Pharma Holding AB's Swedish filings, press releases and filings with the SEC. Vicore Pharma cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Vicore Pharma disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Vicore Pharma's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

Attachments

Vicore Pharma Pursues US Dual Listing, Files Registration Statement with the SEC

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/vicore-pharma-pursues-us-dual-listing-files-registration-statement-with-the-sec-1169948