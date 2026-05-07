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WKN: A14W4W | ISIN: SE0007577895 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Y4
Tradegate
05.05.26 | 11:20
0,919 Euro
-4,27 % -0,041
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9530,97108:42
0,9530,97108:42
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 08:26 Uhr
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Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore Pharma Elects Peter Guenter to its Board of Directors

Appointment strengthens Vicore's board with nearly four decades of global pharmaceutical leadership as the company advances buloxibutid toward an important late-stage data readout

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:VICO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced that Peter Guenter has been elected as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Peter Guenter brings nearly four decades of leadership experience in the global pharmaceutical industry, including roles as Chief Executive Officer at two major European pharmaceutical companies. Most recently, he served as CEO of Merck Healthcare KGaA, following his tenure as CEO of Almirall from 2017 to 2020, where he led a successful strategic refocus on medical dermatology. Before his time at Almirall, Mr. Guenter spent more than 20 years at Sanofi, where he held numerous senior leadership roles of increasing responsibility. He joined Sanofi's Executive Committee in 2013 as Executive Vice President for Global Commercial Operations. Beyond his executive roles, Mr. Guenter is a board member of Ipsen and an industry advisor to private equity firms.

"We are delighted to welcome Peter to the Vicore board," said Hans Schikan, Chairman of the Board of Vicore Pharma. "His exceptional track record leading major pharmaceutical companies at the CEO level, combined with his deep commercial and strategic expertise, makes him an outstanding addition to our board at this exciting and consequential stage of Vicore's development. As we advance buloxibutid toward a topline data readout in mid-2027, Peter's experience in building portfolios and executing late-stage development and commercialization strategies will be invaluable."

"Peter's appointment is a strong signal of the quality of the opportunity Vicore represents," said Ahmed Mousa, CEO of Vicore Pharma. "Having led transformational efforts at some of the world's most respected pharmaceutical companies, he brings precisely the perspective and expertise we need as we move closer to this important data readout for buloxibutid in IPF, a disease with substantial unmet need. I look forward to working closely with Peter."

"I am excited to join the Vicore board at such a pivotal moment for the company," said Peter Guenter. "Buloxibutid represents a genuinely differentiated approach in IPF, a disease where patients urgently need new treatment options. Vicore has built strong scientific, clinical, and operational foundations, and I look forward to contributing to the board's work as the company pursues its mission of delivering a potentially transformational therapy to patients."

For more information, please contact:
Megan Richards, VP, IR & Comms, +1 978 269 4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma
Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

Vicore is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange with the ticker VICO. www.vicorepharma.com

Attachments
Vicore Pharma Elects Peter Guenter to its Board of Directors

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/vicore-pharma-elects-peter-guenter-to-its-board-of-directors-1164745

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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