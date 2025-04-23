The TF1 Group, the leading European media company, has chosen Dawex technology, the leader in Data Exchange solutions, to create the Hub TF1 in order to improve internal access to data and enhance service capabilities for its partners. With the Dawex Data Exchange Solution, the TF1 Group efficiently shares data assets internally, facilitates their access and fosters internal data exchange as well as the development of new services. In addition, the Group will be able to exchange data and services dedicated to its partners, such as activity reports, usage data and consumer trends, with trust, in a secure and automated way.

With the Hub TF1, the Group is accelerating the deployment of data use cases to enrich its internal service offering thanks to more premium data. The TF1's data community will be able to discover, structure and exchange data services securely, with trust, while retaining control over visibility, access rights and conditions of use of the data products. Committed to a 100% data-driven approach, the TF1 Group relies on Data Exchange to leverage the potential and richness of its data.

"The Hub TF1 is at the heart of the Group's digital acceleration strategy and supports our 100% data-driven approach. Dawex Data Exchange technology enables us to harness all the data generated within the Group, and make them accessible in a secure and seamless way, to ultimately offer personalized and optimized services, both internally as well as to our partners," declared François-Xavier Pierrel, Group Chief Data Adtech Officer at TF1 Group.

"We are delighted to bring Dawex expertise and Data Exchange technology to the TF1 Group for the creation of the Hub TF1, to accelerate internal data exchange and the development of new services. The media sector is driven by data and content to deliver optimal experiences," said Fabrice Tocco, co-CEO of Dawex, "The circulation and exchange of data have become essential to the competitiveness of organizations. By implementing a comprehensive Data Exchange strategy, the TF1 Group is creating a virtuous circle of data within the Group and offering as many opportunities for its partners to access premium data and services."

About Dawex

Dawex is the leader in Data Exchange solutions to distribute or share data products, with trust, security, traceability and in compliance with data regulations. With Dawex Data Exchange technology, organizations create data ecosystems such as Corporate Data Hubs, Data Marketplaces and Industry Data Spaces to improve competitiveness, market efficiency and value chain resilience. At the invitation of the United Nations, Dawex joins the Data Expert group of the United Nations Environment Program. Awarded Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, Dawex is also the initiator of an international standardization program on Trusted Data Transaction. Created in 2015, Dawex is headquartered in France, expanding business operations to Europe, Asia, North America and the Middle East.

About TF1 Group

TF1 group is a major player in news, and in the production, broadcasting and distribution of content, in France and Europe. Our operations are split between two divisions: Our Media division is home to our free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, LCI, TFX, TF1 Séries Films,); our theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, Série Club); TF1+, our free streaming platform for family entertainment and news; our TFOU MAX on-demand platform for kids; and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. It's a unique ecosystem that can deliver for all audiences and all advertisers. We also operate in music production and live shows with Muzeek One. Our Production division, with Studio TF1 (ex- Newen Studios), is home to more than 50 creative companies and labels in France and abroad. Unrivalled know-how, and a diverse range of brands and talents, create and distribute programmes across all genres and for all media industry players, from public-service and private-sector broadcasters to online platforms. TF1 group has operations in 12 countries, and employed 3,115 people as of 31 December 2024. In 2024, we generated revenue of €2,356m (Euronext Paris, compartment A: ISIN FR0000054900).

