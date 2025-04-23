MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo Plc. (FRES.L) reported that its attributable silver production for the first quarter of 2025 was 12.38 million ounce (including Silverstream) down 8.4% from the prior year, mainly due to the cessation of mining activities at San Julián DOB and a decreased ore grade and volume of ore processed at Ciénega, partly mitigated by the higher production from the Silverstream and increased ore grade at Fresnillo.But quarterly attributable gold production was 156,105 ounce, up 10.8% from the prior year, primarily due to the higher ore grade, increased volume of ore processed and recovery rates at Herradura, offset by the lower ore grade at Saucito and lower ore grade and volume of ore processed at Ciénega.For fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect attributable Silver production, including silverstream, to be in the range of 49 million ounce to 56 million ounce. Attributable Gold production for the year is expected between 525 thousand ounce and 580 thousand ounce.Expected production for 2026 and 2027 remains unchanged.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX