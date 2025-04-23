Tesla's first quarter financial results revealed a significant deterioration in performance, with revenue falling 9.2% year-over-year to $19.3 billion, well below analyst expectations of $21.4 billion. The electric vehicle maker's adjusted earnings per share plummeted to just $0.27, missing the forecast of $0.44 and reflecting a staggering 71% profit decline compared to the same period last year. Vehicle deliveries dropped 13% to 336,681 units, approximately 40,000 fewer than anticipated. The core automotive business was hit particularly hard, with sales revenue dropping 20% to around $14 billion. These disappointing figures have contributed to Tesla's stock losing roughly 40% of its value since the beginning of the year, making it the worst performer among the "Magnificent 7" tech stocks.

Musk's Promises Drive Unexpected Stock Reaction

Despite the disappointing results, Tesla shares climbed approximately 5% in after-hours trading following CEO Elon Musk's statements during the earnings call. Musk announced he would refocus his attention on Tesla starting in May, scaling back his political activities and other commitments. He also outlined future plans, including more affordable vehicle models potentially launching in the first half of 2025, and confirmed the "Cybercab" robotaxi remains on schedule for early 2026. However, analysts remain cautious about Tesla's prospects as the company continues to face significant headwinds, including production challenges, intensifying competition especially in China, and persistent pricing pressures.

