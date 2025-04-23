Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.04.2025
Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer im Markt für kritische Mineralien?!
WKN: 923064 | ISIN: SE0000565228 | Ticker-Symbol: 9KF
Frankfurt
23.04.25
08:07 Uhr
0,792 Euro
+0,014
+1,80 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2025 09:00 Uhr
Midsona AB: Henrik Hjalmarsson will take over as the new CEO and President of Midsona on June 23, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

As previously announced in March, Midsona's Board of Directors appointed Henrik Hjalmarsson as the new CEO and President. The start date has now been set for 23 June 2025.

Henrik Hjalmarsson will begin his employment at Midsona on June 1, 2025, to work in parallel with the current CEO and President, Peter Åsberg, during a transition period. Henrik Hjalmarsson will formally take over as CEO and President on June 23, 2025, when Peter Åsberg steps down from the role.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Peter Åsberg, CEO and President
Mobile: +46 730 26 16 32
E-mail: peter.asberg@midsona.com

ABOUT MIDSONA
Midsona develops and markets strong brands within health and well-being, with products that help people live a healthier and more sustainable life, with an increased understanding of the origin of the raw material and with transparency as to the content. The Midsona share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information www.midsona.com.

