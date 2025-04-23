Midsona AB: Henrik Hjalmarsson will take over as the new CEO and President of Midsona on June 23, 2025

As previously announced in March, Midsona's Board of Directors appointed Henrik Hjalmarsson as the new CEO and President. The start date has now been set for 23 June 2025.

Henrik Hjalmarsson will begin his employment at Midsona on June 1, 2025, to work in parallel with the current CEO and President, Peter Åsberg, during a transition period. Henrik Hjalmarsson will formally take over as CEO and President on June 23, 2025, when Peter Åsberg steps down from the role.

