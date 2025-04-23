GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility Q1-2025: 36% Revenue Growth and 84% EBITDA Improvement

Company Announcement no. 169 - 2025

Copenhagen, April 23rd, 2025

GreenMobility Q1-2025: 36% Revenue Growth and 84% EBITDA Improvement

GreenMobility generated a revenue growth of 36% in Q1-2025 compared to Q1-2024, reaching DKK 32.8 million. EBITDA increased 84% compared to Q1-2024

In Q1 2025, which is seasonally the weakest quarter for GreenMobility, the operations have been significantly improving month by month highlighting that GreenMobility is on track to reach our guidance for 2025.

Looking ahead, the company is preparing for the launch of a new app in Q2. This next-generation platform is designed to enhance the customer experience, and enable better onboarding, yield management, and backend efficiencies.

Additionally, Copenhagen Municipality is continuing to expand the number of parking spaces available for electric car-sharing, with the target of reaching 1,000 designated spots in 2025.

Operational enhancements also include the rollout of new damage detection sensors across the fleet during Q2, along with the installation of smoke detectors and dash cams in many of our vehicles. These upgrades will improve our ability to charge customers for damages, discourage smoking, and reduce excessive speeding, ultimately leading to a better customer experience and improved profitability.

The highest percentage growth is expected in H1 2025, as GreenMobility throughout 2024 relocated vehicles from international markets to Denmark and increased the number of cars available in Denmark especially during Q1 and Q2 2024.

Q1-2025 compared to Q1-2024

Revenue increased by 36% from DKK 24.1 million to DKK 32.8 million

EBITDA improved with 84% from DKK 3.8 million to DKK 6.9 million

Guidance

Following this Q1 Trading Statement, GreenMobility maintains its financial guidance

for the financial year 2025 and expects:

Revenue growth of 7-13%

EBITDA growth of 20-40%

CEO Kasper Gjedsted will present the Q1 2025 Trading Statement at a virtual live event for investors on 25 April at 13:00. It is already possible to register for the presentation and submit questions in advance. Registration is open to everyone and can be done via the link: https://www.inderes.dk/videos/greenmobility-presentation-of-q1-trading-statement-2025.

Contact and further information

Kasper Gjedsted CEO, +45 21 41 80 30: kg@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,400 EVs.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility's ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.