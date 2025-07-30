Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025
WKN: A2DTQL | ISIN: DK0060817898
Frankfurt
30.07.25 | 15:29
5,940 Euro
-1,33 % -0,080
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2025 14:15 Uhr
GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility: Belgian Minority Claim Dismissed by Court

Company Announcement no. 172 - 2025

Copenhagen, July 30th, 2025

GreenMobility: Belgian Minority Claim Dismissed by Court

Further to Company Announcement no. 151-2024 dated 21 May 2024, GreenMobility A/S previously reported that minority shareholders of GreenMobility Belgium NV had initiated legal proceedings against the company.

The Court of Antwerp has now issued its decision, ruling entirely in favour of GreenMobility. The claim was dismissed in full, with the court finding no merit in the allegations raised. While the minority shareholders have a right to appeal, the company views the court's decision as a strong validation of its case.

This outcome was in line with the company's expectations and confirms the strength of GreenMobility's position throughout the process.

The ruling has no impact on GreenMobility's financial guidance.

Contact and further information

Kasper Gjedsted CEO, +45 21 41 80 30: kg@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars and vans. Users have access to these vehicles via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,400 EVs in Copenhagen and Aarhus.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility's ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
