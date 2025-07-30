GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility: Belgian Minority Claim Dismissed by Court

Company Announcement no. 172 - 2025

Copenhagen, July 30th, 2025

GreenMobility: Belgian Minority Claim Dismissed by Court

Further to Company Announcement no. 151-2024 dated 21 May 2024, GreenMobility A/S previously reported that minority shareholders of GreenMobility Belgium NV had initiated legal proceedings against the company.

The Court of Antwerp has now issued its decision, ruling entirely in favour of GreenMobility. The claim was dismissed in full, with the court finding no merit in the allegations raised. While the minority shareholders have a right to appeal, the company views the court's decision as a strong validation of its case.

This outcome was in line with the company's expectations and confirms the strength of GreenMobility's position throughout the process.

The ruling has no impact on GreenMobility's financial guidance.

Contact and further information

Kasper Gjedsted CEO, +45 21 41 80 30: kg@greenmobility.com

