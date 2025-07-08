GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility Preliminary H1-2025: 29% Revenue Growth, EBITDA Up 76%, and Raises Lower End of Guidance

Company Announcement no. 171 - 2025

Copenhagen, July 8th, 2025

GreenMobility Preliminary H1-2025: 29% Revenue Growth, EBITDA Up 76%, and Raises Lower End of Guidance

During the first half of 2025, GreenMobility achieved significant milestones in its pursuit of sustainable growth and profitability. GreenMobility increases its lower end of the guidance.

Building on last year's strategic focus on the Danish market, continued streamlining of operations, disciplined cost management and data-driven marketing efforts have lifted both customer numbers, revenue and earnings to an all-time high.

DKK'000 H1-2025 H1-2024 Change in DKK'000 Change

as a % FY2024 Revenue 74,171 57,369 16,802 29.3% 129,538 EBITDA 24,077 13,651 10,426 76.4% 35,758 EBITDA-margin 32.5% 23.8% 27.6%

In H1-2025 revenue reached DKK 74.2 million (+29% vs. H1-2024)

EBITDA increased to DKK 24.1 million (+76% vs. H1-2024)

EBITDA margin improved from 23.8% to 32.5%, underscoring the strength of our refined operating model.

In Q2-2025 the revenue was DKK 41.4 million (+24% vs. Q2-2024) and EBITDA was DKK 17.2 million (+73.5% vs. Q2-2024). EBITDA margin was 41.5% (up from 29.7% in Q2-2024)

Activity in our business is markedly seasonal with especially May and June historically generating a disproportionate share of revenue and earnings. We anticipate a more moderate demand profile for the remainder of the year.

Guidance

GreenMobility increases its lower end of the guidance for full-year revenue growth from 7-13% to 10-13%.

In addition we are increasing the lower end of our EBITDA growth guidance from 20-40% to 25-40% compared to FY2024

The updated guidance is as follows:

Revenue growth: 10-13 % vs. FY2024

EBITDA growth: 25-40 % vs. FY2024

Our current operational priorities remain:

Maintain Denmark as a profitable market in 2025 Strengthen sustainable growth while safeguarding profitability

Self driving cars for GreenMobility

As announced in our 28 May 2025 press release, GreenMobility has already begun engaging with leading global manufacturers of self-driving vehicles to ensure that Denmark is not left behind as autonomous technology moves from pilot to commercial reality.

Leveraging our fleet of 1,400 electric cars and the more than 100,000 trips taken each month in Copenhagen and Aarhus, we can offer partners a unique combination of operational scale and high-quality mobility data - both critical ingredients for deploying fully self-driving cars.

While the time frame for commercial roll-out depends on legislation, infrastructure and technology maturity, Management expects the first Danish test operations within the next few years.

When the regulatory environment is in place, GreenMobility stands ready to integrate fully self-driving cars into our fleet and to play a leading role in their large-scale deployment.

Other information

GreenMobility decided to close the Belgian activities in 2024.

GreenMobility has a majority share in the Belgian subsidiary, with 78.6%. The minority shareholders, who are also represented on the Board of Directors of the Belgian company, hold 21.4% of the shares. As the minority shareholders have not been willing to support a solvent winding-up of the business, the Belgian company has initiated formal insolvency proceedings.

CEO Kasper Gjedsted will host a presentation and answer questions regarding the preliminary H1-2025 figures on Wednesday, 9th July at 14:00 CET

You can sign up for the event here: https://hca.videosync.fi/2025-07-greenmobility/register

The full 1H-2025 report will be available on the 14th of August 2025.

Contact and further information

Kasper Gjedsted CEO, +45 21 41 80 30: kg@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars and vans. Users have access to these vehicles via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,400 EVs in Copenhagen and Aarhus.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility's ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.