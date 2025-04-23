BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $13 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $541 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $631 million or $2.10 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $4.143 billion from $3.967 billion last year.TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $13 Mln. vs. $541 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue: $4.143 Bln vs. $3.967 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.06 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.30 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX