WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, materials science company Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) provided earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the second quarter, below analysts' estimates.For second quarter, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.25 to $2.45 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.30 to $2.50 per share.On average, six analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX