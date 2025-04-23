WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $254.66 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $292.30 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 5.9% to $1.374 billion from $1.460 billion last year.Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $254.66 Mln. vs. $292.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $1.374 Bln vs. $1.460 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX