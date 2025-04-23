NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International (PM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $2.690 billion, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $2.148 billion, or $1.38 per share, last year.Excluding items, Philip Morris International reported adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $9.301 billion from $8.793 billion last year.Philip Morris International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $2.690 Bln. vs. $2.148 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.72 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue: $9.301 Bln vs. $8.793 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.80 - $1.85 Full year EPS guidance: $7.36 - $7.49Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX