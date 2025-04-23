Marisa Trisolino joins the business on 12 May 2025

Interim CEO Kevin Dean transitions to Chairman of euNetworks

euNetworks Group Limited ("euNetworks"), a European critical bandwidth infrastructure company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marisa Trisolino as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 12 May 2025. Concurrent with the appointment, Interim CEO Kevin Dean will transition to Chairman of euNetworks.

Marisa Trisolino, Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks

Marisa joins euNetworks following nearly 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, and most recently served as CEO of CMC Networks since 2018. She successfully led the company through its recent acquisition by center3, a wholly owned subsidiary of the STC Group, from Carlyle Sub-Saharan Africa Fund, advised by Alterra Capital Partners. Before joining CMC Networks, Marisa built a distinguished 21-year career at AT&T. In addition to her new role at euNetworks, Marisa will continue to support CMC Networks in an advisory capacity.

Kevin Dean, Chairman of euNetworks, said, "Marisa is an exceptional leader and brings with her a wealth of experience that will add great value to euNetworks as we move forward with our growth plans. Her achievements as a seasoned CEO, her perspective in the sector across so many regions and her unwavering customer and service focus bring a critical skillset to the team. I'm excited for the contributions that Marisa will make to the business, supporting and driving the team to always strive for the exceptional in everything they do."

"I'm honoured to join euNetworks as CEO at such a pivotal moment for the industry," said Marisa Trisolino, CEO of euNetworks. "This is a company with a remarkable ability to deliver quickly and to the highest standards. As AI accelerates societal and economic change, the need for scalable, high-performance bandwidth infrastructure has never been greater. I'm excited to lead this exceptional team and look forward to working with our customers, people, and partners as we shape euNetworks' next chapter. Thank you to Kevin, to the Board of euNetworks and to euNetworks' investors for their support."

John Parker, Principal at Stonepeak, said, "Marisa is a great addition, bringing valuable leadership experience and telecommunications industry expertise, and we are incredibly excited to welcome her to the team. Under her stewardship, and with continued strategic guidance from Kevin, euNetworks is in a strong position to continue its growth."

Laurens-Jan Sipma, Senior Director, Infrastructure Private Equity at APG Asset Management, said "We're delighted to welcome Marisa to the team and look forward to working with her as we build and develop what is the core foundation of Europe's future critical digital infrastructure with euNetworks. We extend our thanks to Kevin for his contribution as Interim CEO in recent months, and congratulate him as he takes up the position of Chairman of euNetworks."

Kenneth Koon, Managing Director, Infrastructure, at the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario ("IMCO"), said, "As an investor in euNetworks since 2018, we've been proud to witness and participate in the company's evolution. Marisa's appointment is a great step forward as we look to drive further growth, support customers and strengthen euNetworks' market position to capitalise on digital transformation and AI opportunities. Welcome to Marisa and thank you Kevin. We wish you every success in your new roles."

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 18 fibre-based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 569 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks' unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs.

The company delivers services with an active commitment to sustainability and is focused on its path to being carbon emissions net zero, environmentally responsible supply chain management and working as a community and industry to collaborate on the environmental challenges ahead. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

