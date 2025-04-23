NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at $750 million, or $3.31 per share. This compares with $53 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.Excluding items, Norfolk Southern Corp reported adjusted earnings of $609 million or $2.69 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $2.993 billion from $3.004 billion last year.Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $750 Mln. vs. $53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.31 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $2.993 Bln vs. $3.004 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX