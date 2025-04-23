Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the successful completion of the exploration program on its 100% owned 26,962-hectare district-scale Los Sapitos Lithium Project in San Juan Province, Argentina.

The program was successful in identifying several new clay and brine targets within the same tectonic corridor that the Los Sapitos salar is situated. These new targets are over 3 km from the previously known Los Sapitos targets and significantly extends our priority exploration target area.

Mapping and sampling were focused within a 5 km radius of the Los Sapitos salar. Newly identified beds of evaporitic or hot-spring associated carbonate indicates that there is greater scale and complexity to the basin surrounding Los Sapitos than was previously recognized. The similarity of the rocks at these new targets to the carbonate cap seen above the more concentrated brines at Los Saptios suggests multiple cycles of evaporite deposits over the basins history. These are interpreted by the Company as positive prospective features.

A total of 56 clay, four brines and six carbonate rock samples were collected during the program. All samples have been shipped to the University of San Juan's (Institute of Mining Research department) laboratory for further analysis. Crews were also successful in ground truthing proposed drill locations on the Los Sapitos salar in preparation for a future drill program.

Exploration Plans for 2025

Origen is planning to follow up on its successful exploration program at Los Sapitos with a geophysical program over the newly identified areas of interest. This program will help delineate the basin configuration and guide future drilling.

With gold hitting historic highs, the Company will also be exploring its high-grade gold Wishbone project located adjacent to the Galore Creek project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle region.

Budgets and details of these programs are in the planning stage and will be funded through further noncore divestitures of assets and a future private placement.

Integra Capital Transaction Update

Origen will not be proceeding with the transaction with Integra Capital Business SA as previously announced on October 7, 2024. Unfortunately, after 15 months of talks, final transaction terms have not been agreed to between the two companies and the underlying property vendor of Los Sapitos. The parties continue to have exploratory discussions on how to mutually benefit from the development of our Argentinian assets.

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on its 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina and its 100% owned gold-silver Wishbone project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, along with a property portfolio of three 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia.

Thomas Hawkins, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101 has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

