Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) a leader in the development of autologous stem cell therapy for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, announces its partnership with PatentVest.

PatentVest, a subsidiary of MDB Capital (NASDAQ: MDBH), is a premier intellectual property strategy and patent prosecution firm specializing in life sciences.

The engagement underscores Hemostemix's commitment to expanding its intellectual property portfolio to drive innovation and shareholder value. PatentVest will provide Hemostemix with a comprehensive strategic intellectual property support program, including:

Evaluating and optimizing Hemostemix's existing patent portfolio to ensure alignment with R&D and commercialization objectives. Identifying and securing patentable claims for new therapeutic innovations. Developing and executing global filing strategies to strengthen Hemostemix's IP footprint in key markets. Enhancing the company's value by positioning it to attract strategic partners, expand licensing opportunities, and command premium valuations in the biotechnology sector.

"Our collaboration with PatentVest is a strategic step forward to secure additional intellectual property rights and amplify the value of our existing patents" stated Thomas Smeenk, CEO, Hemostemix. "PatentVest is accepting partial payment in equity, which aligns its incentives with the long-term success of Hemostemix shareholders. This collaboration unlocks the full potential of our innovations and maximizes our market opportunities," Smeenk said.

Will Rosellini, Chief Intellectual Property Officer of PatentVest, commented: "By applying our time-tested Leadership Development Process to build upon the Company's meaningful IP portfolio, Hemostemix will be well-positioned with a strong, defensible position in scalable autologous stem cell treatments for cardiovascular diseases. We are exploring opportunities to extend the terms of Hemostemix's patents based on its ongoing FDA studies, potentially prolonging market exclusivity for its groundbreaking therapies. Additionally, Hemostemix's license of the automated bioreactor technology promises to significantly reduce production costs, making treatments more accessible and scalable. This partnership strengthens Hemostemix's IP strategy, and positions the company to transform cardiovascular treatment affordability and drive exponential shareholder value," Rosellini added.

About PatentVest

PatentVest, a division of MDB Capital Holdings (Nasdaq: MDBH), is the first integrated IP intelligence, strategy, and law firm that enables visionary companies to develop into technology leaders. By combining our proprietary database with our proven IP diligence process and expert analysis, we deliver actionable insights on the IP landscape to help our clients make informed decisions and stay ahead of the curve. The trends and competitive insights in this report are powered by PatentVest's proprietary IP intelligence platform. Our reports keep a pulse on the key players, technologies, and opportunities shaping deep technology markets.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is scaling and selling autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapies that include angiogenic cell precursors (ACP-01), later neural cell precursors (NCP-01), and cardiomyocyte cell precursors (CCP-01). Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in nine peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, clinically relevant and statistically significant as a treatment for peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, non ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, ischemic cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and angina. Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the Journal of Biomedical Research & Environmental Science. As compared to a five year mortality rate of 60% in the CLTI patient population, UBC and U of T reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

Stock Information: TSXV: HEM | OTCQB: HMTXF | FSE: 2VF0

