Mittwoch, 23.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
WKN: 931083 | ISIN: US01741R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: ATD
Tradegate
23.04.25
16:53 Uhr
44,470 Euro
+4,520
+11,31 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ATI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATI INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,17044,44019:36
44,17044,44019:35
PR Newswire
23.04.2025 14:00 Uhr
14 Leser
ATI Employees Ratify New Six-Year Agreement

DALLAS, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) announced its employees have ratified a new six-year labor agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW).

"We are pleased to have reached agreement with the USW for our Specialty Rolled Products employees at our Western Pennsylvania and Lockport, New York, facilities," said Kimberly A. Fields, ATI President and CEO.

The new agreement delivers a competitive wage and benefit package to nearly 1,000 represented employees, covering a six-year term through February 28, 2031. "This contract drives stability and consistency, enabling us to work together to serve our customers and reward our team," said Fields.

ATI: Proven to Perform

ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a producer of high-performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to perform anywhere. Learn more at ATImaterials.com.

SOURCE ATI

