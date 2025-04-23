WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $518 million, or $7.91 per share. This compares with $542 million, or $8.04 per share, last year.Excluding items, United Rentals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.86 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $3.719 billion from $3.485 billion last year.United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $518 Mln. vs. $542 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.91 vs. $8.04 last year. -Revenue: $3.719 Bln vs. $3.485 Bln last year.: Full year revenue guidance: $15.6 - $16.1 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX